Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Ma'Khia Bryant's family gathers for funeral in Ohio
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:02","description":"Bryant, 16, was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer on April 20.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77425622","title":"Ma'Khia Bryant's family gathers for funeral in Ohio","url":"/US/video/makhia-bryants-family-gathers-funeral-ohio-77425622"}