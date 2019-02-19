Man becomes the 3rd person to die in CBP custody in as many months

A Mexican man died at a McAllen, Texas, hospital Monday while in Border Patrol custody after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas earlier this month.
0:45 | 02/19/19

