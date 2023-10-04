Man accused of ordering the murder of Tupac Shakur set to be arraigned in Nevada

Prosecutors say Duane Davis will be charged with murder, even though they don't believe he pulled the trigger. ABC News Bernarda Villalona gives a preview.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live