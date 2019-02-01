Transcript for Man accused of stabbing mom arrested in NYC

A New Year's Day at 2 o'clock in the morning. Her please receive several and I don't want calls in regards to a female victim what. Yelling and banging on doors in the area sentence at Natick street. Our police officers as well as EMS and fire responded to sentence and the extreme. There are located at 843 year old our resident victim suffering from many stab wounds or upper body. It was attorney at this time that the victim was. Involved any serious domestic violent altercation inside that vehicle. In the area of sentence in the eighth street minutes prior. It was also discover during the course of the investigation. That the victims six year old child was in the car at the time the assaults. Unfortunately the suspect fled and with him he spoke. He victim's sexual child. All officers. That were available at the time responded conducted April officer for the city as Walt broadcasting. He suspect's. Vehicle suspect description. As Walt the child description. To our area units as well as other agencies in dusty to Connecticut. And beyond. The vehicle was was into the national recreation center it want the vehicle and the child was listed as a missing person and injured at the time. The harper please major crimes division domestic violence unit as well as our special investigative division. Responded to the scene and conducted a full investigation assumed control investigation but actual division at that time. Approximately 5:30 in the morning our police department was notified by the Worcester Massachusetts police department. But they received a call me wandering child in the area Providence street Worcester Massachusetts. Patrol officers they are responded and located the child. As well as the vehicle which was fleeing the scene at the time he assault in Hartford. He suspects. Was not located. During the course of the investigation. Is suspect was identified. He 500000 dollar warrant was listed. Kidnapping second degree criminal attempt murder. Salt first degree. And risk injury to a minor. This morning are we 5:30 o'clock this morning New York police department notified harper weeks or months. That they located the suspect at McDonald's. And accountant or. This information was due to the fact. The harbor police department at a cooperating witness. Obtained he location of the suspect in New York. That information was then passed on to New York City officials. And it took the suspect in custody. Currently a suspect is being held as a fugitive from justice. Says Ricardo. But well Malden.

