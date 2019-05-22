Transcript for Man allegedly scammed $80K from woman on Match.com

This is 35 year old John Hill a sharp dressed man who Gwinnett county police say is a classic con artist. They suspect convinced that they've done that they had flown in an instant. And have within a weakened baby and he convinced her that not only are they in love that they should get married and also purchased a home together. Police say hill interacted with a woman unmatched dot com in late march and that the two met in person that same day. Before the week was over detectives say he'll convince the victim he was a millionaire and talked her into giving him 80000 dollars in cash to buy the house and Philip with furniture. But shortly after the money was exchanged hill disappeared. Police say they tracked him to a home in Duluth where they encountered another woman who claimed to be his girlfriend. And the woman said that she is in a relationship with the suspect. However she did not know what his profession watch all she knew was that he was only home on the weekends but during the week she didn't know exactly where he.

