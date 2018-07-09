Transcript for Man armed with rifles, other guns takes hostage, prompts 2-hour police standoff

We believe this was an attempted armed robbery to business next door. And the attempted armed robbery went sideways and the people ran around the business and the suspect ran into the business next story took hostages. Three or four hostages a fuel made out he held one of the hostages a gun point. We now of people that saw him put a gun to one of the hostages heads our deputies arrived he fired multiple rounds that are arriving deputies who surround the building. Got those last hostage out the the save. And were able trap him in the building exchanged gunfire multiple times with our deputies. Essentially when one of our guys had a chance to put around it and it did but he is wearing body armor so preliminary information is. This up the suspect was hit. But was hit in the body armor and is now accustomed to dock for patrol car probably be taken to the hospital be checked out and booked into the pierce county jail.

