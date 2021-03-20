Transcript for Man arrested after allegedly taking child into elephant zoo habitat

I mean hype per say I just. Parade that B word escaped with their lives a terrifying close call for people at the zoo Friday night. A man entering the elephant enclosure with his two year old daughter in his arms. Very young child in his arms. And probably between the gate of the opening closer again. One because officers seen San Diego police say the man wanted a picture. Getting through to security fence is meant to keep people away from the elephants. One of those fences is electrified the the crowd starts yelling it at the dude you've got to get out of there witnesses say the elephants quickly became aggravated. Opened start charging the man with his baby in his arms. The man was able to make it Al but not before another close call. Police say he dropped the child as the animal was approaching. Him to like. Tuck and roll in kind of throw the baby back underneath that sense of being butchered. Our cameras capturing the moment San Diego police took him in to custody. A San Diego Zoo spokesperson confirming the incident explaining the habitat is home to Asian and African elephants. Everyone was unhurt but for witnesses a traumatize seeing experience it was fair crying and again. We did everything work. Police say the man will be facing at least child endangerment charges they are also looking into whether or not he was intoxicated. Reporting from the zoo more ass about LA BC ten news.

