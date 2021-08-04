Man arrested for 3 attacks on Asian Americans

More
Joseph Russo, 27, was arrested in connection to three separate attacks against Asian Americans in New York City, according to police.
0:33 | 04/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man arrested for 3 attacks on Asian Americans
Police have arrested a man a connection with three attacks against Asian Americans 27 year old Joseph Russo facing charges. Including assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. One attack caught on camera two weeks ago it shows a man grabbing and pulling a 32 year old woman's here. Until she finally gets to break free the attack was unprovoked. Police say the same man was caught on camera two days ago near the scene where he allegedly pushed a 77 year old man at the brown. And the third attack involved shoving a 64 year old woman to the ground.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Joseph Russo, 27, was arrested in connection to three separate attacks against Asian Americans in New York City, according to police.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76954352","title":"Man arrested for 3 attacks on Asian Americans","url":"/US/video/man-arrested-attacks-asian-americans-76954352"}