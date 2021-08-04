Transcript for Man arrested for 3 attacks on Asian Americans

Police have arrested a man a connection with three attacks against Asian Americans 27 year old Joseph Russo facing charges. Including assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. One attack caught on camera two weeks ago it shows a man grabbing and pulling a 32 year old woman's here. Until she finally gets to break free the attack was unprovoked. Police say the same man was caught on camera two days ago near the scene where he allegedly pushed a 77 year old man at the brown. And the third attack involved shoving a 64 year old woman to the ground.

