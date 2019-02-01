Transcript for Man arrested in connection with burglaries of celeb homes

Over the past several months numerous residences. Within the Hollywood Hills have been burglarized. Several of these residences included celebrity homes where high value property was taken. Hollywood burglary detectives. Following up on investigative leads identified a person of interest. In one of those cases that person being Benjamin. 32 years old of Los Angeles. Detectives served a search warrant Ackerman is home and a storage unit. To look for stolen property an additional evidence linking him. To the burglaries. Are the execution of the search warrant let not only to the arrest of Ackerman. But also to the recovery of over 2000 high end items. Which included stolen art. Clothing. Purses. Jewelry. Fine wine and other very expensive items. Ackerman targeted. High and celebrity homes that were for sale. Or being shown during open house appointments. Actor could pose as either an interested buyer. Or in purchasing the property. Or he would pose as a real estate broker watching to show the property. With the assistance of LAPD's commercial crimes unit. Hollywood detectives were able to identify thirteen. Separate burglary victims. Based on evidence recovered from the locker. Or storage unit and sacraments residence. We believe. There may be additional victims. Based on a large volume of stolen property that was recovered. And are asking the public's help in identifying. Additional victims. And most importantly returning their property to them.

