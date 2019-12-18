Transcript for Man arrested in intern's rape, murder from 1980

I just got off the phone with. Cummings sister. It was kind of one of those. Bittersweet. Moments because this has been a long time. Almost forty years that's how long it's been since lean Pierzynski was kidnapped and murdered in Douglas County. And found in this field in what is now highlands ranch if you see us smiling up here don't take that satisfaction as the jobless finish your job well done. We haven't won the Super Bowl. But were now on the field inside the stadium investigators are able to match DNA from the original crime scene to this man James clan. After surveilling him in Florida and that arresting him with four counts of murder and one count of kidnapping the emotions are as raw. In some ways as they were forty years ago and for her friends hearing the news of an arrest so long after the fact. Over and over and over constantly. Not it's not daily but every time. Six take ten times a year or something would come up that would make me think of her. And I thought they would never catch the guy Bob Scott worked with her K hell radio and says what happened her. Left an impression on him I just fell in love with her with a personality and intelligence. She is just. Wonderful to only to have never forgotten that I think of the have fought with frequently over the years. Just to. Get weighed heavily and and stilled.

