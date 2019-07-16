Transcript for Man arrested in the murder of an American biologist in Greece

New details on the investigation into the mysterious killing of American scientist on mom seemed on eaten in three Greek police confronting they have arrested and charged a 27 year old man. The son of a priest from a local village. They claim has now admitted to killing oh. What does your communities in a statement alleging that Patrick just voted no while she was out walking. And deliberately hit senate twice with his costs don't. He then allegedly made to her unconscious into the trunk of his car. And trust but it to a child has ventilation drain left after racing he abandoned. Lost Levy autopsy revealing suffocation as the cause of death. Even body discovered lost Monday and a network of World War II bunker is amid evidence of a struggle. Police sources telling ABC news images captured on a security camera disapproved the suspects claims he wasn't at the scene when eaten with. It's an that was healthy athletic I'm a black belt at tae Kwon diet. A police source tells ABC news she fought back when she was attacked he is survived by her husband's. Anti children. Jeanette McFarland ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.