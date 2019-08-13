Transcript for Man arrested after opening fire at Chicago VA hospital

This suspects seen here in handcuffs was apprehended by VA police moments after witnesses say he opened fire indiscriminately with a longer. Go right past me come right past week as did in this during. Palin at the bitterness gosh you. The gunfire around 220 in the afternoon sent broken glass flying at its daily street entrances to the Jesse Brown VA medical center. They'll let black I'm glad that brags that he. He got a one day and now he's they left. Nearly hit by bullets dozens of people in the vestibule which is raised up ground level by stairs and that may have saved lives. Authorities say the suspect then entered the building and kept firing. The number of shots unclear but witnesses saw him re load witnesses say the suspect ended up in a first floor pharmacy but by then the gunfire had ceased. Oliver Robinson said he spoke with the shooter. It was a welcome to and it was fans who didn't come before me. I'm like. And that's why I just when I told us I imagine optical just looked at. That's when the VA police took him. We avoided tragedy here in the city of Chicago. I cannot tell you what all the things that are going on in this country right now. How lucky we are.

