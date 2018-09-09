-
Now Playing: Man enters home through doggie door in alleged burglary
-
Now Playing: Man with assault rifle caught on home video ringing neighbor's doorbell
-
Now Playing: New-look Miss America competition set to debut
-
Now Playing: New details involving Dallas police officer who shot and killed youth pastor
-
Now Playing: Trump promising not to enforce nondisclosure agreement against Stormy Daniels
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Florence approaches East Coast
-
Now Playing: Dallas officer investigated for deadly shooting
-
Now Playing: Delta fire grows and burns out of control, shuts down major highway
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video released in deadly Cincinnati bank shooting
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teacher doesn't have enough money for groceries and supplies
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teenager ignores parents while playing Fortnite
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Thief steals a woman's engagement ring at nail salon
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Coach doesn't want white student athlete kneeling during game
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Coach doesn't want black student athlete kneeling during game
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video shows moment missing teen returns home: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Missing teen learns name of her captor through book he gave her: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Police arrive at property where man was holding missing teen captive: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Kidnapping survivor recalls life in captivity and how she kept hope alive: Part 3
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old girl reported missing after she doesn't come home from school: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Letter from missing New Hampshire girl appears in mom's mailbox: Part 2