Transcript for Man breaks measles quarantine to go to gym

Years after it was virtually considered eliminated in the US measles is making a comeback what we're seeing on the charts that we showed. Is the re emergence. Of a vaccine preventable disease. And that rise in measles cases led the Waukesha health officer last April to order a Brookfield man quarantined. After he stayed at the same across hotel as a family with the measles. The reality sentenced items and use them. You know you don't think you're still communicable at that point now. And and you listening clothes never had a symptom and the 57 year old says he never did developed measles. But when he raise an objection to the quarantine Walker's shot deputies were posted outside his home it was all over I said. Eight along ethnic attacks some things to do. And they couldn't prove that it had been stationed in that immunization according to a criminal complaint the man hid from deputies in his wife's car and she drove him to the gym because he was quote going crazy after five days of quarantine. A deputy spotted him at gold's gym in Waukesha and recognized him as the person under quarantine. Think of misdemeanors wanton. The reality that is I keepers. I thought the whole thing was a little silly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.