Man built custom casket honoring Kobe Bryant

Fletcher Collins, from Bladen County, North Carolina, built a memorial piece honoring the life of Kobe Bryant.
1:05 | 02/24/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man built custom casket honoring Kobe Bryant
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

