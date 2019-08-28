Transcript for Man has car stolen while he robbed store across the street

Instant dose of karma caught on camera in Washington State check this out as suspects steals a pickup truck. While the truck's owner was busy stealing from a store across the street that's right the robber cut his truck his getaway truck open. Police say William Kelly left his keys dot it is front seat when he broke into the business. A cyclist and right over it Kelly's truck tosses is bite. Under the truck bed and gets into the driver's seat Kelly comes running back that the gets away before he could stop him. Police arrested Kelly and burglary charges they say his truck is still missing a word yet and it at a at a table what they will do to me any that the interest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.