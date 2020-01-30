Transcript for Man charged in college student's 1996 cold case murder

After 23 years five months and seven days in a rest is about to be made for the murder of 22 year old Fresno state co it that we D'auria. It has been a long up and down journey but the process. Of bringing justice for Debbie and her family has begun. A DNA sample was obtained as you heard in August of 2000. Yet been named in the identity. And the location of that per arbitrator remained anonymous for years we now know. The identity. And the location of that for trader was hiding in plain sight in our City Hall law. Genetic advancements. Where the best and most effective investigative lead we've had in over twenty years. The scene profile for that daddy Dorian sampled was the same person the scene DNA profile. That I'm was it was collected in the cases in two Mary Karen. For that time period we knew that the same person who had committed the crimes based on the DNA. The identity of that person was not known until the technology improved we were able to confirm in fact through surveillance and police work and and other information and investigative. Techniques that in fact the person who belonged. Tuned the DNA profile from the 1996 murder. And to eat cases in 1999 to 2002. Belonged to make east. The defendant Nickie stain is currently in the custody of the two Erie county sheriff in the till Erie county jail.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.