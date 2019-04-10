Transcript for Man charged in disappearance of estranged wife in CT returns to court

Today the man charged in the disappearance of his estranged wife in Connecticut will go back before judge after saying she suffered from quote serious psychological problems. Foot is still low spoke about his marriage to Jennifer dual us to a Greek web site. Which could me in violation of a gag order barring him from talking to the media. That's one to the white going back to court Tillis is facing. Tampering with evidence charges in the disappearance of the mother of five today a judge will hear his defense team's argument to dismiss those charges.

