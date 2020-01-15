Transcript for Man charged with killing hotel worker sues resort

A man from Connecticut charged in the death of a hotel worker in Anguilla is now suing the resort where it happened. Scott happ could filed a suit claimed it was doing business with responsible for the attack. That led to the worker's death -- good claims handyman Kenny Mitchell showed up at the family's hotel room last April and demanded money before attacking him. App good says Mitchell was killed in self defense.

