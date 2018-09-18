Transcript for Man charged in stabbing of champion college golfer found dead on golf course

He's pleased partners he Paul approximately. 48. All water golf course located fourteen itself out yesterday. The report was that all persons located at all bags with no golfer around it and fairway. And officers responded to the golf courses in the search for the missing golfer. At approximately 1103 AM. Cold water staff alerted officers body found in the water. Next few nine to keep up its. Officers did locate a body in the water its results identified is in the she did step in the upper torso head and neck. During a search of the wooded area next to the golf course officers located a subject he spoke of another individual living in the wooded area. We've made statements about having an urge to refill women. We got a dog from the county sheriff's department who also tracked us from the victims who location. In the wooded area. At approximately 2 PM officers were in the area him. When he encountered Colin the annual Richardson. With the date of birth of September 8 point six. Richard Richards has several fresh scratches on its face consistent with the fight. And he was attempting conceal a laceration on his left hand. He was taken to the police department for questioning. Richards said that at some point he went to another actress Kate. The people looked out location described Richards as shovel and covered in blood sand and water. You love this residents put this clothes and black backpack. During this search the ten surrounding area. A black backpack was located at two pairs Schwartz the stage that tested positive wore the presence of human life. And I was also recovered from that location. As you may know we have charged Richards with murder in the first degree class eight.

