Transcript for Man whose daughter, grandkids were murdered says bullies are harassing him online

It doesn't need to be like this I shouldn't have to be are doing it. Well there's unending line as frank resent defends his daughter and granddaughter. Speaking up for them and for his family we have been subject to threats on our lives. All because. We are victims and painful tragedy. This is so wrong. August 13 will be one year tension and balance the last were killed at the hands of the man who was supposed to take care of them. Husband and father Chris watts is in jail reading the and singing. Conspiracy theories. Ugly false rumors and lies. Only make it more painful. But her family is still being subjected to constant cyber bullying anthrax it needs to stop. Her dad called on congress to strengthen cyber bullying laws he also called out social media companies and people he sends are profiting off their tragedy on the open to a change lob and open at thirty's you know FaceBook and all these people you know. Really news look at what's going on most of all he wants the right to mourn in peas and Edmund tong for a long time to stop. Please us. Good how much alive. Leave ours alone. As this Stanley approaches a painful anniversary. Marking the first full year without she man bound so last. And the baby they never had a chance to meet frank is focusing on how he wants them remember. My daughter and my grandchildren. We're beautiful people and my daughter was a very Smart person intelligent person she needs to be east kept that way said it being ridiculed and talk down about.

