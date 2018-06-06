Man detained by ICE after delivering pizza to military base

Lawmakers in Brooklyn are demanding answers after a pizza delivery man was detained by ICE when he tried to deliver an order to the Fort Hamilton military base in Brooklyn.
06/06/18

Man detained by ICE after delivering pizza to military base
Clinton Borough president Eric Adams and dozens of other demonstrators are demanding answers about immigration agents arresting a pizza delivery man. Pablo ability and Senseo was detained by military police when he made a delivery at the Fort Hamilton army base last Friday. He was later turned over to ice agents the incident is causing concern in the city's immigrant communities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

