Stranded driver explains how taco sauce saved his life Jeremy Taylor, 36, said three packets of Taco Bell's fire sauce helped save his life last week when he got stuck on a snowy road near Sunriver, Oregon, without food.

Taco Tuesday: easy at-home recipe ABC News' Kris Campbell met up with Stephen Cusato, host of "Not Another Cooking Show," to make double-decker tacos just like they do at Taco Bell.