Transcript for Man dies after wave breaks his neck, wife says

It just breaks your heart. The dingle for and we suffering right now after a deadly accident on vacation Friday leading goal died while enjoying the beach at oak island. Now back and rally his wife Shannon posting on Twitter that her husband with and shallow water with the re of their children. When a wave knocked him down breaking his neck. She says swelling from the injury calls the 37 year old to suffocate. If he. Snacks and overwhelming in sorrow for their handling. April Schweitzer is a friend of the dangles she spoke to be outside their home in Riley mrs. tingle too emotional to speak. ABC 111 met the dingle then 2016. When trouble shooter Diane Wolfe and cover at the moment a Durham medical supply business gifted their daughter Zoe and electric lift for her motorized wheelchair after state funding delays and obstacles for the dean goals this with the release. Don't know. I loved ones say leading goal was a great dad. Have he's. Each child. And for who they where uniquely into supported them and that and encourage stand there was always there could but I feel like anyone who knew him. Who has a better person from mariner actions with him. Including his colleagues they're grieving too. For fifteen years dingle worked for at with engineering and Mali his first and only job after college a coworker tells me with his dream job. And he was a dream employee. The firm promoting him to partner just three weeks ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.