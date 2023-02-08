Man, dog rescued from icy waters

A man and his dog are doing well after the 83-year-old's Jeep fell through ice and became submerged in water, officials said.

February 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live