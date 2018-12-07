Transcript for Man enters home through doggie door in alleged burglary

This doggie door boarded up because that's how law enforcement says a thief got inside of this heights home. My mom's really shaken up about it dental bridge says the burglar knock a file cabinet and other items a blocking the door and crawled inside. Even after that door was sealed off he says that burglar came back. More than moms. But it's third and fourth time they came around him. Broke the latch on here. Then early this morning that Harris County precinct one constable saw this made an arrest. 35 year old out of Alvarado who lives not too far away is accused of taking more than a 100000 dollars in jewelry along with a couple guns from the home. Yang regiment is one thing Mitt. Finding and it's also your neighbor is different. The cost of his office says that they recognize the suspect from the hold security camera footage of the burglary. They say he has an extensive criminal history related to fast and is likely responsible for other burglaries in the area. I makes few months meanwhile the family says. It'll be awhile before they regain a sense of security. Stephen Romo thirteen. Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.