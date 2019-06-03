Transcript for Man may have faked death to avoid sex assault charges: Officials

Monday February 25. We got a nine on one call that. That basically told as a swimmer gone out and monastery featured Mari Johnny. And had returned and was thought that he was in distress needed to be rescued. Cal fire along with the sheriff's office responded on that night is about some 15 PM and we weren't able to find anything. Based on that report our dive team along with the state parks. Dive team went out for two days trying to locate him and we weren't able to. While those operations were going on we started interviewing. Specifically the son who was the person who called 911 to seventeen year old son. And here in the course of those who interviews. The story started to fall apart. Extreme lack of detail. How'd they get from say LAX Monterey county where what parts of between that they go to. And then when that happens we start to look into doubt they'd he'd actually gone into the water. And then with the discovery. Cities. Charges that he potentially is facing out of Scotland for sexual assault. All of this kind of snowballed at that point and we've been looking form Iverson's. What this point we haven't out. You know we're in contact with local authorities in Scotland. Here's opening he shows of the court like I said and we can close it out to take care that if it's not we haven't here he'll be a missing person suspicious circumstances listed here. And so is located until somebody tells us he's been found. And either. Scott discussed authorities want him and arrest them or we can at least show that he's not a victim of a drowning. He'll remain are missing persons system.

