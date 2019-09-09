Transcript for Man fatally shot by police after chase

In the middle of the busy Richfield street a moment of anguish. Joshua can Jonas grieving for his brother brine. This is we are thirty year old Brian king Jonas was shot and killed by police Saturday night. CME and friends please candles and flowers including his twelve year old son and wife who was a musician he was a barber. It was just such a humble person Joshua says he talked to is brother earlier in the day and knew something was wrong. But couldn't get in touch with him leader he says Brian suffered from depression and was just tired. This is tired. The moments leading up to the fatal encounter were streamed on FaceBook in it she conceived Lanqing Jonas driving with flashing lights behind him then he stunting get itself with what appears to be a knife in his hand. Not even twenty seconds later you hear police yelling and then there are gunshots. On this these lists of what happened metal hides is think that they could have done better. All of these tase building with the taser gun at least something good release she would element between four police officers like best is too much. Yes is toy moments.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.