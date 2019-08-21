Transcript for Man files lawsuit against Jehovah's Witness organization, alleges sexual abuse

Kevin Ramirez says he still suffers from the emotional trauma. Caused by years of sexual abuse he's suing the Jehovah's Witnesses say he was six years old when an elder in the sand deem a Spanish congregation. Started molesting him. You are taught to trust these elders with everything like you said they are your manager is. They're there they are equivalent to would have increased would be. Kevin claims his elder an unrelated men named Humberto Ramirez gained his trust through Bible study. The lawsuit details numerous instances of abuse accusing Humberto abusing his position to molested several boys in the congregation. He would it. Bundle he would touch. And vice Versa he would me. Because such an he would tell us that these are things that we need to do worry if we don't do we wouldn't we won't make it to what they call paradise. Ramirez kept quiet about the abuse finally telling his parents when he was eight. Attorneys representing the 26 year old. Say they're going after the eight members of the governing body that controls the jehovah's witness organization worldwide. They say the organization keeps its own database of child abusers but doesn't report them to the police and has refused court orders to release the information. They have a pervasive in a severe problem. Child sexual abuse within that organization that they've been covering up for decades. In a statement the jehovah's witness organization says. Watch towers stand on the subject of child abuse is very clear we despise child abuse in any form. Our hearts go out to anyone who suffered as a result of child sexual abuse.

