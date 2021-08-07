Transcript for Man with firearms in hotel room released on bond, proposes to girlfriend

An update now on an Iowa man charged with the bringing handgun and semi automatic rifle to a lake front Chicago hotel. He can cast steel was released on bond just days after a member of the hotel housekeeping staff. Called police about the weapon that were found in the road along with a laser scope. And several loaded magazines. And bizarre twist after walking out of jail can still proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of the street. She seemed to say yes.

