Transcript for Man found dead 10 years after he went missing

Decade long cold case takes a bizarre twists at this former no real super mark. Council Bluffs police believe leery Murillo bone cada climbed to cooler. And somehow fell behind him leaving him trapped police say the gap was about eighteen inch sheets between the cooler in the wall. I was informed that employees would. Friendly glow at different times and be up on the unit and we believe he may have accidentally fell behind the unit. Employees say Leary was in scheduled to work that day so no one knew he was the year. Hours before he vanished his parents told police he was upset in ran out of their home mother she can had an idea. That he had never left the Milf rolls I don't know how she tomorrow with an idea but. You know they were. There are pretty upset investigators believe his death was an accident they call this one of the obvious cases they've worked on you don't hear about these separate cases. People found in walls especially in this area. So that's that would be the odd part about it we have missing persons all the time. You know this is just unique.

