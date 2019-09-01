Transcript for Second man found dead at Democratic donor's house

New protests overnight outside the West Hollywood apartment of a prominent donor to the Democratic Party. It follows the second death of a man at the home of Ed block in the last eighteen months protesters accused Bloch of lowering. Gay black men with the promise of sex and drugs. Buck's lawyers says his client has done nothing wrong and is cooperating with authorities. But did not face charges after a man was found dead of an overdose at his home in July 2070.

