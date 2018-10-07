Transcript for Man harasses woman wearing a Puerto Rican flag shirt, asks about her citizenship

Well first of all the United States owns glittery go so where part of the United States. More. Fighters. Okay. Okay. Well let's hear points there. Because I can't know. Officer do you I have been renting this area. And he's harassing me about the shirt that I'm wearing. I did benefit. I have a permit for the writes well he please step away from these are. He he step away from me. I'm not trend change anyway I'm just trying to come here harbor and they are paying. Them. All right. Okay. Oh yeah. Yes I am here they fit can you please get away from me through hidden please get away from anywhere in. Authors where officer I feel a highly uncomfortable and you didn't dampen. And please office there. You're here and I want easy winner and. As you can see the police. Are in even he's not even grabbing him. Like he's disguised as walking up to mean he basically got in my face and damn near almost touched me. This is what I'm hearing. This is wary that's. Well does it. Oh. I. You always know you and me. Kim and arrogantly I mean you can't please get away at them and cave man against Carter argued now. Accused. And. That officer did absolutely nothing he did absolutely zero. I told them myself comfortable multiple times and there is written literally here watching this and he didn't do anything. Because I'm wearing a perjury coasters mr. Lucas's own.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.