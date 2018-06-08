Transcript for Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attacks staff

Sarah Beth restaurant on the upper west side says it hopes to reopen tomorrow after a man jumped out of the restaurant freezer and started attacking employees. Police say after workers opened the restaurant this morning they made their way to the walk in the freezer in the back in when they open the door. Up 54 year old man jumped out and begin fighting with employees. After workers subdued the Arizona native. He suffered some sort of medical condition he was pronounced dead at the hospital. It just sounds. Kinda crazy. Like how did it get in by someone in the freezer it just sounds. Totally sounds like a little Maida. Another unanswered questions it's still unclear exactly when the man entered the freezer.

