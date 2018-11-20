Transcript for Man who killed pregnant wife, children sentenced

New details on that sentencing for the Colorado father who confessed to killing his pregnant wife. And their two young daughters he's now facing five life sentences. Came whitworth has the latest on that cuna. Kate saying yeah I'm here in Denver right now this is actually the next stop for Chris lives people come here. Floor in evaluation. And then. Will ultimately likely be sent to a high security facility there's no solitary. Find it is actually against Colorado State law and saw happening as Chris wives will spend the rest of his life in prison the judge handing down. Five a life sentence is in what was. An unbelievably horrific. Day in the courtroom I've just under an hour and a his gut wrenching testimony. First we heard from Saddam's family heard from her father. Who spoke about his daughter and Paul Crist walked. Monster take. I trusted you to take care of them not kill them and then you take them out like trash. You disgust me you don't know what love is. Because if you ditch you would not have children. You monster. After that Chris wants parents spoken between he became emotionally it's late Richie he actually started right. Wiping away some tears. And leave parents. They said that they think their son's needs to make its home. For what he did take a listen. What has happened here but parents sister and her strictly to understand once. We let. It. The district attorney really surprised everybody revealing some pretty gruesome details about how those girls spent their final moments. We also learned about a key piece of evidence in this case it's sheets were missing from the couple's vet. And they found some. An enemy action found. How by the kind seen in not wield. Three and we learn that little fellow was found. Oil so it can't stop. Art fighter planes. Details are so hard to see here it terrible terrible day. By the judge in this case actually calling this the most vicious and inhumane crime and his ever. A part of and that only the maximum sentence here we do and I am note that he did not receive the death penalty because that is not what's Nancy and we want it he didn't believe me. Fan. All right inches thinking you're worth for us. From Denver Colorado can we appreciate it thanks.

