Transcript for Man killed when tire mysteriously crashes into his car on New York highway

Police identified the man who was killed when a tire flew off an overpass in came crashing onto his vehicle six year old David arazi opening and hers. Was killed in the accident in north Avalon yesterday afternoon a tractor trailer was traveling on the overpass and Deer Park avenue when it lost a tire. That tire flew off the overpass and onto draws his car as he drove on Sunrise Highway he was pronounced dead at the C.

