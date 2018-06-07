Man killed when tire mysteriously crashes into his car on New York highway

The vicitm, David Dorazio, was driving a 1998 Saturn sedan on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon Thursday afternoon when the tire struck the car, Suffolk County Police said.
Transcript for Man killed when tire mysteriously crashes into his car on New York highway
Police identified the man who was killed when a tire flew off an overpass in came crashing onto his vehicle six year old David arazi opening and hers. Was killed in the accident in north Avalon yesterday afternoon a tractor trailer was traveling on the overpass and Deer Park avenue when it lost a tire. That tire flew off the overpass and onto draws his car as he drove on Sunrise Highway he was pronounced dead at the C.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

