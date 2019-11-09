Transcript for Man lied about heroic efforts in El Paso shooting

It just went you know just when KR informed decision cockpit. Lying in his hospital bed day he's after he was shot by the El Paso Wal-Mart shooter Christopher grant reports that terrifying moment that happened that day. Heard. My mom was. In the pros in the in the produce department I was mentoring department. And then I heard the gunshots. Few minutes into the interview with her kicked out of the hospital program. I'm sorry but CNN's Chris Cuomo did get a chance to speak to grant told normal in part quote. I saw him popping people a lot so to deter him sort it chucking bottles. I just started throwing bottles at him one right towards him and please omni batsman grant that the gunman shot him several times hitting him. One month later Al paso police are now saying grand story not matched surveillance. CNN ran with it and didn't bother to verify it. I just want to note that this isn't something we get to shame that I. It's just that what he said it's not truthful. We saw his actions and it's not like what he described. Grant did amounted to an act of self preservation and well. Just saved hundreds from people gunmen. Who opened fire at hallmark. Monday president trump invited grant and four other El Paso victims of the White House to receive certificates of Perot commendation. But grant never made it inside stepping on behalf of verse on Chris grant. Missed mini grant. Mini grand accepting a certificate while her son was being detained by Secret Service. Grant was arrested for being a fugitive from justice.

