Transcript for Man lies unconscious in parking lot for 7 hours with fire ants on his face

Last thing I remember. And it's come before me. Firing its covering Clifford rice's face Lotto. Exhausted from the he writes had a seizure in this parking lot across from Raymond James Stadium. Trying to find his caller for working as an usher at the Tim McGraw concert last month. The 49 year old tried calling for help but dropped his cellphone in hand out stock under a random vehicle. We just come and an online game and cumbersome me. Well. OK if you'd better way to go out. That's the last thing rice says he remembers the poor waking up in the hospital more than a week later nearly sixty pounds lighter. Partially blind out of his left die I want supposed to be on the. They and then to see anything like it was four and you know. Barely had any life in me when I got there. Rice who had no health issues before this says his kidneys were shutting down and he was extremely dehydrated. And he couldn't breathe on his own after trying to find his car on his own. I definitely shouldn't do it in different ways and New York pride Hughes right. I don't need help man I can do this alone. Now just grateful someone was there are defiant in nearly seven hours later from fortune. Their fortune.

