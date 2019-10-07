Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: Designing a lunar module

And polar Lander and pork. Are. I'm David Curley at the Smithsonian air and space museum where we are marking fifty years since man landed and walked on the moon in a Lander just like this one. We're going to show you some of the actual ABC news coverage from fifty years ago during that eight day mission of this remarkable achievement. It's called the lunar Lander. The lamb for short the lunar excursion module ABC news's Frank Reynolds told our audience fifty years ago. About this very unusual looking crap. This is how the Grumman engineers and designers answered the question how do you build a lunar module. Something to get you to the moon something to get to from the Mo. Two of the descent stage you're at an engine. Fuel and oxidize or tanks to make that engine work. And when the spider like and lay eggs necessary for a lunar landing are added. You have eleven feet of descent stage but something to get you to the mole. The ascent stage has other requirements. Room for two astronauts. And the means to control their environment. An engine with which to leave the Mo. Fuel or that engine and an electrical power supply. A docking tunnel hatch to enable the crew to get to and from the command module. Amber hatch to get to the surface of the moon on the outside the reaction control engines to maneuver where it. Radar so that the assent stage can rendezvous with the command module. Communications antenna or contact with back command module and with Houston. Put all of that together and you've designed something to get you to the moon and something to get you from the mold a lamb.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.