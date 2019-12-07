Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: The experiment

People are blended court. All. Violently broke. I'm David Curley marking fifty years since Apollo eleven's landing on the moon. And the 400000. People who helped to get there and then learn from the mission. Do you feel like you're part of Apollo eleven. Only a professor Doug curry is a physicists there at the beginning for the only Apollo eleven experiment which is still operating today. Fifty years later. I was sitting there looking through a telescope. And having televisions way. And my big thing was boasts quit jumping brown and like you're doing and get to work. Part of the Apollo eleven mission be on getting a human to the moon and back was to bring back soil and rocks. And conduct some of these scientific experiments. Buzz Aldrin has something in his right hand that what is it. That's the record for victory. Set 100 fancy prisons. Those aren't coming into view on the right carrying the two experiments. So the world watched as Buzz Aldrin set up that reflector it included a sun dial and a level bubble to be positioned correctly. And that allowed scientists on the ground at observatories. To fire a laser at the moon. Hit the reflector and a couple of minutes later the light returns. Those reflectors helping create measurements which of revealed secrets about the moon and the galaxy beyond so what did you learn. From. Hitting the moon with these lasers well we learned that the moon had a liquid core. We found its size and shape. NASA wanted the reflector experiment to last five years. Now with alive ten times longer professor curry has just gotten approval. Descend on new reflected to the moon in the next couple of years. For even more precise measurements. You're going back to the moon with your reflector chicks. Critics at a yes. I'm David Curley.

