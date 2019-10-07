Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: The flag

Yeah. Are you going to plan your favorite people car. I'm David Curley at the Smithsonian air and space museum where we are marking fifty years since man landed and walked on the moon in a Lander. Just like this one. One of the most iconic images from the moon is the one you just saw Buzz Aldrin standing next of that American flag and there is quite a story. About that flag how it got on the Lam and to the moon. Back in 2003 our colleague at the time Lisa stark. Had the story. I pour all their program. I am pleased. Neil Armstrong was first out followed by Buzz Aldrin. Two hours and 32 minutes walking on the moon collecting rocks conducting experiments. And planting the American flag. I didn't know all the details about. How to put it together but that figure that putting two sticks together was going to be that difficult in fact it was nearly a disaster. I that's my story begins a few short months before the lunar module touched down. That's when NASA made the decision to put an American flag on the moon. It was controversy feel it was a UN treaty that bans any country from claiming the moon acids found. So this was to be a symbolic gesture I was not to top speak to anyone about it. Tom closure a young NASA engineer was drafted to help with the clandestine project. The flag was the easy part straight from a government catalog five dollars and fifty cents but where to put it. Number one it cannot go in the command module. Cuts are not room. Number two it cannot go in the lunar module because there's not room for it it wound up on the latter from the lunar module folded just snow. With the collapse the bull flag pole. And it was scooping arm to hold a flag out straight like this. The only way to make the flag high on the wind list surface of the moon. But he didn't work is planned. It would not expand the costs. The telescoping rod and it coating on it if that it caused it to go all if you will are to sit to well. It stuck. Though the inventiveness of humans rather than leaving that in an awkward position. We we kind of spread out the flag over the whole part of it and put that artistic touch on it. And show the flag appears to be waving in the breeze conspiracy theorists say that's evidence man who never landed on the moon. But they did. Let me pick up a blackout you couldn't do certain color. NASA like the mood thanks so much she designed all the rest of the lunar flags to look just like this one. Because that flag was store bought the experts believe that the sun has bleached out all the colors. But it's still there. More on the moon landing and moonwalk fifteen years ago here on ABC news lives I'm David Curley.

