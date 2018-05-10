Man pleads guilty to stabbing wife 123 times

Matthew Phelps pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of his 29-year-old wife, Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps, after an autopsy determined he had stabbed her 123 times.
2:16 | 10/05/18

