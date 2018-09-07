Transcript for Man proposes again after finding engagement ring lost in wildfire rubble

A couple whose home was destroyed by a wildfire in Southern California. Found hope among the ruins this picture shows issue Rao. Proposing to his wife Laura after finding her wedding and cage and ring surrounded by the rubble planes used to be their home. The couple has only been married for eight months they were able to escape the fire with issues daughter's and family's pets but thought. They lost everything that wasn't till they went back. And found those rings things like that do not happen literally diamond in the rough. Pretty amazed at pretty.

