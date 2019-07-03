Transcript for Man receives free Taco Bell for a year after saying their hot sauce saved his life

And another story. That I want to leave you with the story of survival this lineup with organ man Jeremy Taylor spent. Fine days. Stuck in that car right there with his dog Alley. He says that he thinks they're Biden because of Taco Bell fired sauce. He's. He's said that that it at least boosted his spirit if not saved his life taken with and when he said to ABC. I was obviously hungry that I definitely goes starving that is. And we have nothing and it's it's nice evening even in the hot sauce is going to be something there is onions are helping those are some and they suddenly could chew on for quick second. And whether or not it's. Any nutritional value are not at least. And in your mind that something. Well in the none good news for for mr. Taylor he is going to recede I years' worth of not just talk about fires Sox. But Taco Bell from the company and we wish him all the best.

