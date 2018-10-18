Transcript for Man rescued from 100-foot-deep mine shaft

Screams of a man rescued as he spent two days in a gold mine shaft in Arizona 62 year old father. John one bell was alone when he fell into B 100 foot mine on Monday. Police say he told his friend Terri she raider that maybe didn't come back Mike Tuesday to look for him so trader did just that. He heard his friends cries and then he got help in mountain rescue teams set up. A rope and pulley says stump it took hours to get him out they finally did he suffer some broken bones but he is expected to be okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.