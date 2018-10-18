Man rescued from 100-foot-deep mine shaft

More
A man was rescued from a 100-foot-deep gold mine shaft in Arizona after being trapped there for two days.
0:36 | 10/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man rescued from 100-foot-deep mine shaft
Screams of a man rescued as he spent two days in a gold mine shaft in Arizona 62 year old father. John one bell was alone when he fell into B 100 foot mine on Monday. Police say he told his friend Terri she raider that maybe didn't come back Mike Tuesday to look for him so trader did just that. He heard his friends cries and then he got help in mountain rescue teams set up. A rope and pulley says stump it took hours to get him out they finally did he suffer some broken bones but he is expected to be okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58591102,"title":"Man rescued from 100-foot-deep mine shaft","duration":"0:36","description":"A man was rescued from a 100-foot-deep gold mine shaft in Arizona after being trapped there for two days.","url":"/US/video/man-rescued-100-foot-deep-mine-shaft-58591102","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.