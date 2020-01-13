Transcript for Man reunited with dog he believed was dead

This is coming back. Yet but it does like injury he's strong actor and it's went to the camera. Dark in color volume and oppose it always waiting for his owner when he comes home and that he be that the kids in. And am. Like that the east you have been inseparable for a little less than a year since Ralph Johnson adopted him from a coworker but they follow me around in the house where Rego. But the other day cognac disappeared while Ralph was working around the home and he's. If he went searching but couldn't find something you one W bar he went back later and the dog that looked exactly like Kanye was dead on the road I was rhetoric that uses to I've flown. Ralph took the dog to the ASPCA to have creamy. He was heartbroken. Actually attacks in the front street animal shelter the stories really prices. Right we had a gentleman who largest pet thought that it was a tragedy and lost his head turns out cognac was turned into the shelter. He was microchips. Few through thick and it. At the eight mile. Yeah is a lot of alive Ralph showed up the next morning before they opened. More regard the room you know them. Millennium. Yeah that the whole. Place erupted into applause. Every union Q remember.

