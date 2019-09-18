Man who robbed bank dressed as mummy on Friday the 13th sought in Houston

The FBI is looking to identify a man nicknamed the “Mummy Marauder” who robbed a First Convenience Bank in Houston.
Man who robbed bank dressed as mummy on Friday the 13th sought in Houston
