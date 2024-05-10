Man sentenced to 27 years for stabbing 3 officers in Times Square on New Year's Eve

Trevor Bickford was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for a "brazen" 2022 New Year's Eve knife attack that seriously injured three NYPD officers, the DOJ said.

May 10, 2024

