Transcript for Man sentenced in murder of childhood friend

A father came face to face with his daughter's killer in a New Jersey courtroom 21 year old Leanne. That has me to a sentence in a Monmouth county courtroom to life without parole. This after a jury found him guilty of murdering his high school classmate Sarah Sturm and then throwing her body off of a bridge. Package when he sixteen her father choked back tears as he shared the impact. And his daughter's murder has had on his. Or me. No it won't. In a chilling secretly recorded video and Cassie admitted to the murder his accomplice who confessed to dumping the body. He'll be sentenced next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.