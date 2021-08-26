Transcript for Man sentenced to over 6 years in plot to kidnap governor

A militia member from Michigan we'll spend more than six years in prison for plotting to kidnap the governor. The plea deal makes Thai garb in the first person sentenced in connection with last year's plot. Six men were charged in the scheme to kidnap governor Gretchen which were claiming they were angry about her corona virus restrictions. The other suspects are scheduled to go on trial in October. The congressional committee investigating January's attack on the capital is now seeking a massive amount of records from the trump White House. The request covers documents and communications from members of the former president's inner circle. Including the former First Lady Trump's three oldest children his son a launcher -- air and other top aides. Trump released a statement last night saying his executive privilege will be defended.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.